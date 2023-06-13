11 Most Divine Hindu Heritage Sites Outside India That Give a Glimpse Into Beauty And Spirituality

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Mount Kailash, Tibet : The Buddhists consider Kailash as the axis of the existence. In the whole area from the Far-east Asian countries to the Indian sub-continent to the Central-Asian countries, and even in spaces as far as the Middle East, Kailash has been held as a very sacred space for centuries
Hinglaj Mata Mandir, Balochistan: The temple is present in the Las Bela town of Balochistan, in the coastal province of Pakistan. People across religious lines visit the temple to bow down their heads in respect of goddess Hinglaj Mata
Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal: It belongs to Pashupatinath tradition which is one of 6 major tradition within Shaivism. The temple sculpture is dated to the 5th or 6th century based on inscriptions, with some referring to the site as Dashapura
Mata Seetha Amman Temple , Seetha Eliya (Sita Eliya), Sri lanka: According to the story, about 5,000 years ago, Seetha was held captive by King Ravana here, and Rama had to rescue her. And so, the Seetha Amman Kovil, commemorating Seetha, was built there
Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka is the National Temple of Bangladesh and one of the 51 Shakti Peethas
Tirta Empul temple, Bali, Indonesia.: Tirta Empul is dedicated to Vishnu, the Hindu God of water. In the Balinese language, Tirta Empul loosely translated means water gushing from the earth, which for this reason Tirta Empul is regarded as a holy spring
Sri Subramaniar Swamy Devasthanam, Batu Caves, Malaysia: The Batu Caves Temple in Malaysia stands out as a monumental focal point of the significant contribution made by the Indian settlers in Malaysia. The 113 year old main temple, dedicated to Lord Subramaniar (Karttikeya), is lodged in a cave about 400 feet above ground level
Shri Kali Temple in Yangon, Myanmar: The temple is noted for its colorful architecture, especially its roof, which contains images and stone carvings of many Hindu gods. The temple is maintained by the local Indian community
Shree Muktinath Temple, Nepal: This highest Temple in the world at height of 3800m. Muktinath temple is a famous holy shrine of both Hindus & Buddhists of the world. According to Hinduism this is the place where Lord Vishnu got salvation from the curse of Brinda
Grand Bassin, Ganga Talao in Mauritius: Grand Bassin was discovered by Pandit Jhummon Giri Gossagne Nepal had a dream and in his dream he saw a holy lake which was connected to the sacred river Ganges in India
Budhanilkantha Temple, Nepal: The Budhanilkantha Temple has become the site where thousands of pilgrims visit when Haribondhini Ekadashi Mela takes place on the 11th day of the Hindu month of Kartika (October–November) every year. This is a special ritual to wake up Lord Vishnu from his long sleep
