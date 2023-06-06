From Paris To Sicily And Mexico, 7 Indian Films That Take You Around The World While You Are Siting In Your Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Holiday season is here! And if you are few of those who has no travel plans but chilling at home, here's the list of movies that can take you on a virtual ride to some of the best places across the world
Queen: Kangana Ranaut's solo honeymoon will take you to Paris and the exotic lanes of Amsterdam and its tiny hostels, apart from giving a strong message to move on
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A Europe trip from the comfort of your home is not a bad Idea. While you enjoy the soulful music of this love tale, take trip to Saanen, Montbovon, Gstaad in Switzerland, and England
Bachna Ae Haseeno: Ranbir Kapoor will take you to Alberobello, Bari, Apulia, Venice in Italy, and many parts of Greece
Sardar Ka Grandson: We may not be allowed to travel to Pakistan, but Arjun Kapoor and Nina Gupta's film will give you the glimpses of the Islamic country
Jab Harry met Sejal: Travel with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to Budapest, Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Vienna for a fun trip
Love Aaj Kal: From the royal lanes of London to the starry nights of San Francisco in California, It's never a bad idea to take a trip with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone
Anjaana Anjani: Though, the film deals with heartbreak and depression, you can focus on the picturesque locations of Nevada, and Las Vegas
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Take a trip to some of the awe-inspiring and ethereal locations like Costa Brava, Buñol in Valencia, Seville, the capital of Southern Spain's Andalusia region, and Pamplona for a fun-filled friends' trip
