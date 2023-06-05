From France to Germany, 7 Spectacular Royal Castles That Played Inspiration To Many Disney Movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Burg Kreuzenstein, Austria: The structure is now a tourist attraction and has served as set for different films, such as 'The Three Musketeers' (1993)
Hochosterwitz Castle, Austria: This impressive castle is sometimes said to have served as Walt Disney's inspiration for the famous castle in 'Snow White'
Bojnice Castle, Slovakia: This 12th century castle is the most visited places in Slovakia. The castle was originally built as a wooden fortress, which now stand in stones. It is a tourist attraction because of its Disneyesque appearance
Château de Menthon-Saint-Bernard, France: This medieval castle was built in 10th century. Disney's fairy-tale princesses and princes could well be living inside this castle
Bran Castle, Romania: Known as Dracula's Castle for being the residence of the character Dracula in Bram Stoker's famous book, the castle was built by the Teutonic Knights and is situated on the border between Transylvania and Wallachia
Braunfels Castle, Germany: This impressive castle was built in the 13th century. It was built as a residence for a noble family, and it's not by chance that it resembles princess castles of fairy tales
Château de Saumur, France: It's another 'magical' castle that charms its visitors and looks straight out of a Disney movie
Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany: Situated in the Bavarian mountains near Munich, this castle was built in the second half of the 19th century by Ludwig II of Bavaria. This castle served as the inspiration for Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle
