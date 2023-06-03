World's tallest statues that are architectural wonders; one of them is in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Christ the Redeemer in Brazil: This statue at the peak of Mount Corcovado is one of the new Seven Wonders of the World. The statue is around 98 feet tall, which is the largest Art Deco sculpture in the world
Spring Temple Buddha in China: The Spring Temple Buddha in the Zhaocun township measures 420 feet but stands atop a 66-foot lotus pedestal and other platforms. The statue’s pedestal is also home to a Buddhist monastery
Statue of Liberty, United States of America: Created by France as a gift to the United States, the Statue of Liberty was dedicated in New York in 1886. This 305-foot bronze figure became a symbol of democracy and freedom. Alexandre-Gustave Eiffel, the designer of the Eiffel Tower, built the skeleton of the statue
Cristo de la Concordia, Bolivia: This 108-foot statue of Christ overlooking the city of Cochabamba has a slight advantage over Rio’s more famous Christ the Redeemer—it’s 17 inches taller
Motherland Monument, Ukraine: A memorial statue on the grounds of Kyiv’s National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, the Motherland Monument was opened in 1981. Towering at 335 feet, the steel figure was unveiled while Ukraine was still a part of the USSR
Guan Yu Statue, China: Built to honour Chinese military leader Guan Yu, this 190-foot monument in Jingzhou isone of the world's largest bronze statues and cost over $26 million
The Motherland Calls, Russia: The tallest statue in both Russia and Europe, this dramatic sculpture of a woman raising a sword towers over Volgograd and is around 279 feet in height. Underneath the statue’s base, the remains of nearly 35,000 unidentified Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War are interred
Great Buddha of Thailand: Located in the Wat Muang monastery, this almost 302-foot Great Buddha of Thailand is the country’s tallest statue and the ninth-tallest in the world. This cost approximately $3.75 million
Angel of the North, England: One of the most famous emblems of the north of England, the 65-foot Angel of the North wasn’t always popular. However, the statue impressed them after its 1998 unveiling. Its 177-foot wingspan is even wider than that of a Boeing 757
The Kelpies, Scotland: Claimed to be the tallest sculpture, Kelpies represent the shapeshifting, horse-like magical creatures from Scottish legends. The two 98-foot sculptures are the centrepiece of The Helix, a sprawling parkland close to the town of Falkirk
La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona: Originally slated to be a neo-Gothic building, this cathedral became much more surreal when celebrated Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi took over the project from Francisco de Paula del Villary Lozano in 1883
Ryugyong Hotel, Pyongyang, North Korea: At 1,083 feet, it is the tallest unoccupied building in the world. Construction on the unfinished hotel was first halted in 1992 when North Korea was passed over as host of the Olympic Games, and has proceeded in fits and starts ever since
Statue of Unity in India: Measuring an incredible 597 feet, the Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue. The bronze-clad sculpture in Gujarat state depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a revered figure in India’s independence movement. The cost is estimated 29.8 billion rupees
