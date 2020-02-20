Maha Shivratri 2020: Story of Shiva’s third eye and its hidden symbolism

There is a story about how Shiva opened his third eye. In India, there is a god of love and lust called Kamadeva. Kama means lust. Lust is something that most people do not like to face head on. You want some aesthetics around it, so you make it love! The story goes that Kama hid behind a tree and shot an arrow at Shiva’s heart. Shiva got a little disturbed. So he opened his third eye, which is a fiery eye, and burnt Kama to ashes. This is the story that is generally told to everyone.

But please ask yourself, does your lust arise within you or behind a tree? It arises within you, of course. Lust is not just about the opposite sex. Every desire is lust, whether it is for sexuality, power or position. Lust essentially means there is a sense of incompleteness within you, a longing for something that makes you feel, “If I don't have that, I am not complete.”

Shiva’s Third Eye: The Yogic Dimension

Based on this, the story of Shiva and Kama has a yogic dimension to it. Shiva was working towards Yoga, which means he was not just working towards being complete, but towards being limitless. Shiva opened his third eye and saw Kama, his own lust, coming up and burnt it. Ash slowly oozed out of his body, showing that everything within was laid to rest for good. By opening up the third eye, he perceived a dimension within himself which is beyond the physical, and all the compulsions of the physical dropped away.

What is Shiva’s Third Eye?

The third eye refers to an eye which can see that which is not physical. If you look at your hand, you can see it because it stops and reflects light. You cannot see the air because it does not stop light. But if there was a little smoke in the air, you would be able to see it because you can see only that which stops light. You cannot see anything that allows light to pass through. This is the nature of the two sensory eyes.

The sensory eyes can grasp that which is physical. When you want to see something that is not physical in nature, the only way to look is inward. When we refer to the “third eye”, we are symbolically talking about seeing something that the two sensory eyes cannot see.

The sensory eyes are outward-oriented. The third eye is to see your interiority – the nature of yourself and your existence. It is not some extra appendage or crack in your forehead. That dimension of perception through which one can perceive that which is beyond the physical is referred to as the third eye.