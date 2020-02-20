How to watch Maha Shivratri livestream at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre

The Mahashivratri celebrations will commence at 6 pm and go on till 6 am the next day, in front of 112-feet tall Adiyogi statue where Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will join thousands of people from all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a 112-foot tall bust of Adhi Yogi (Lord Shiva) as part of the Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha centre in 2017.

The highlight of this year's event will be performances by musicians from around the world. ''Kabir Cafe,'' a band named after famous poet Kabir will perform along with drummers from Lebanon.

People who interested in the event can attend it in person by visiting Isha Yoga Centre. Or those who can't go in person can watch the event online by logging into the live streaming of the event on isha.sadhguru.org.