Karva Chauth 2020: Date, time, significance and all you need to know about this day

The auspicious day of Karva Chauth is just around the corner. This year, the Karva Chauth Vrat will be celebrated on on 4 November (Wednesday).

Significance

The fast of Karva Chauth occurs on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the month of Kartik. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik.

Karva Chauth is believed to be of great significance for married women (Suhaagans). It is believed that if a married woman observes the Karva Chauth fast, then it improves her husband's health and gives him longevity. It is also said that keeping fast on Karwa Chauth brings bliss and happiness in the married life of the couple.

The day of Karva Chauth, married women observe a fast to please Lord Shiva and his family. The Karva Chauth vrat is also called as Nirjala Vrat, as women can’t drink water until sunset. Fasting is accomplished by watching the moon with a sieve at night and then offering arghya.

Date

Timing

The Karva Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm. The fasting or Karva Chauth vrath time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm. Moonrise on Karva Chauth 2020 day is at 8:12 pm.

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 3:24 am on 4 November and continues till 5:14 am on 5 November.