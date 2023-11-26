Kartik Purnima 2023: November 26 Or 27? Know Date, Significance & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day

Kartik Purnima 2023 |

Kartik Purnima is the full moon day which marks the end of the Damodar (Kartik) month of the Hindu lunar calendar. When does the day occur in 2023. If you are confused whether Kartik Purnima falls on November 26 or 27, we have you covered. The Purnima Thithi begins in the midst of Sunday, making it being celebrated on a fresh day (Nov 27).

Kartik Purnima 2023 Date

As per panchangs, Kartik Purnima Thithi this year begins around 4 p.m. on November 26. However, one must note that events that commence post sunrise are mostly observed on a new day. Thus, this celebration which is also known as Tripurari Pournami or Deva-Deepavali will marked on Monday, November 27. The intervening night between these two days is ideal for worship and meditation as it is believed to radiate abundance of energy to the seeker.

Significance

While selenophiles often look at the moon and admire it, Kartik Purnima is a special day when devotees of Lord Krishna offer their prayers in the moonlight. The moon is also worshipped with water, milk and flowers.

This day falls after Tulsi Vivah and concludes the Chaturmas Vrat observed by devotees. The occasion is significantly known for rituals like Kartik Deepam and Satyanarayan Vrat and Katha among others. According to a legend, Kartik Purnima was the day when Lord Shiva destroyed demon Tripurasura. So, people offer their prayers to Shiva Bhagwan also on the Purnima night.

Prayers and rituals

Reciting 108 names of Lord Vishnu and Lord Vishnu is an ideal way of observing this auspicious occasion. One may also sing the Damodar Astakam and offer a lamp to Lord Krishna deity. While praying to Lord Shiva, one may prepare a lamp-like rangoli design and place few diyas on it to celebrate Tripurari Purnima. While meditating on the full moon, devotees may chant the Chandra Gayathri Mantra to seek divine blessings.