7 Swami Ayyappa Names To Chant Every Day During Divine Worship

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
As Mandala Pooja Maholsavam started on November 16 this year, here are some names of Swami Ayyappa you can add to your daily worship to seek the blessings of the Lord during this auspicious period.
As people are preparing for the Sabarimala Yatra 2024 and we know that he resides in the sacred Sabari Hill of Kerala, one of the names to remember the Lord is "Sabareeshwara."
He is also known as "Hariharaputra," meaning Swami Ayyappa is the son of Hari (Vishnu) and Hara (Shiva).
Devotees refer to Him as the ruler of Earth, "Bhoolokanathan," while praying to the Lord for the well-being of mankind.
On a similar note, he is also revered as "Lokapujya," meaning the one worshipped by the universe.
He is believed to be the protector of His devotees who seek refuge in Him. Thus, one of his names is "Jagadrakshaka."
Swami Ayyappa is also worshipped by His devotees as "Pingalakashaya," glorifying Him as the one with golden eyes.
One may also seek Swami Ayyappan's blessings by calling Him "Parama Hamsaya." The name translates to addressing the Lord as a "great sage and teacher."
Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa. May the Lord protect you from the evil you and continue to bless you.
