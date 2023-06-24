6 Lord Murugan Names To Chant During Daily Prayers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023

Tamil God Murugan, known in other parts of India as "Karthik Bhagwaan" is worshipped by devotees every day for a peaceful and successful life.

Pinterest

Here are six names that everyone can learn, memorise, and chant during daily prayers for the Lord who is also known as "Shanmukha." Be it kids or beginners in the spiritual path, one must try chanting these easily recitable names of the Lord.

"Om Skandaya Namaha" (Vanquisher of the mighty foes)

"Om Shanmukhaya Namaha" (The Lord with Six-faces)

"Om Umasutaaya Namaha" (Son of Uma or Parvati Devi)

Wikipedia

"Om Kumaraaya Namah" (The eternal youth)

"Om Kaivalyaya Namaha" (Everlasting joy of attainment)

"Om Subrahmanyaya Namaha" (Effulgent Radiance)

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

8 Names Of Lord Jagannath To Chant During Rath Yatra 2023
Find out More