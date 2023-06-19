8 Names Of Lord Jagannath To Chant During Rath Yatra 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 is just hours away as the festival will be held on Tuesday, June 20 in Puri, Odisha.

It is believed that in the Kali Yuga, chanting is the best as well as the simplest way to please the Lord and seek his mercy and blessings. Here are eight powerful names of Jagannath Swamy you may chant to experience eternal bliss during the Rath Yatra.

"Om Shri Jagannathaya Namah"

"Om Shri Shalgramaya Nama"

"Om Shri Purushottamaya Namah"

"Om Shri Pundarikakshay Namah"

"Om Shri Maha Vishnabe Namah"

"Om Shri Haraye Namah"

"Om Shri Dayasindhabe Namah"

"Om Shri Krishnaya Namah"

Thanks For Reading!

16 Names Of Lord Rama One Must Chant Everyday To Remove Obstacles From Life
Find out More