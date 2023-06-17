16 Names Of Lord Rama One Must Chant Everyday To Remove Obstacles From Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Jai Shree Ram! You might be aware that Lord Rama is often worshipped with either 1000 glorious names or 108, however, here are just 16 names of the total that you can learn and chant each day to add happiness into your life.
It is ideal to recite them in the morning hours, and not only pronounce the name in itself but rather say "Om Ramaya Namah." (1)
(2) Om Janardanaya Namah (The refuge of the people)
(3) Om Sharanatrana tatparaya namah (The one who is determined to protect his devotees)
(4) Om Janaki Vallabhaya namah (The Consort of Janaki)
(5) Om sada Hanumadaashritaya namah (The one who is always served by Hanuman)
(6) Om Rajendraya namah (The King of Kings)
(7) Om Satyavache namah (The speaker of truth)
(8) Om Vratadharaya namah (The one who is practising penance)
(9) Om Dashagriiva Shiroharaaya namaha (The slayer Of ten-headed Ravana)
(10) Om Vedatmane namah (The spirit of Vedas)
(11) Om Mahadevaya namaha (The great Lord)
(12) Om Vara Pradaya namaha (The giver of blessings and boons)
(13) Om Jitendriyaya namah (The conqueror of the senses)
(14) Om Sarvadeva Stutaya namah (The lord who is praised by all the gods)
(15) Om Sachidananda Vigrahaya namah (The form of eternal bliss)
(16) Om Jaramarana Varjitaya namah (The conqueror of birth and death)
Conclude your prayer by chanting "Jai Ram Shri Ram Jai Jai Ram" thrice. May Lord Rama bless you.
