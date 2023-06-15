5 Traits Of Sita Devi That Every Woman Has

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Did you know that goddess Sita was a fighter and a courageous woman? Here are some qualities about the wife of Lord Rama that every woman even today can relate to.
Picture Credit: Exotic India Art
Ahead of the release of Adipurush, an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', take a look at five traits of Sita Devi that every woman carries in her personality.
(1) Decision Maker: One might know about her submissive nature during the 14-year 'vanvaas', however her second exile is lesser known to people. During the later days of Sita's life, she was again separated from Lord Rama. It was then that she took her own decisions, conquered challenges, and emerged as a strong individual.
(2) Fighter: Woman in every day life go through many hardships in both personal and professional lives. At this point of time, remember Sita Devi who is believed to have been a trained marital artist (physical worries) and also capable to stay calm during stressful situations (mental health) and gradually overcome them.
(3) Acing Relationship: Devotees of Sita Devi worship her for being a great woman - husband of Lord Rama and mother of two kids Lava & Kusa. Be it the difficult times that her husband that to face during the Vanavas period or when He wasn't along with the children during Sita's second exile, She managed to nurture every relationship with love and care. She also is seen as an ideal daughter figure by some families.
(4) Love: Her eternal love for Lord Rama was a symbol of devotion and purity that kept her protected for evil energies. In olden days, elderly people would bless girls to "be like Sita Devi" for leading a successful and blissful life.
(5) Admiration for nature and other living creatures: Be it a squirrel or a beggar, Sita Devi would go an extra mile to feed the hungry. When it was about nature, even in the Ashoka Vatika of Ravana's Kingdom, she is said to have taken care of the plants and spent affectionate time with animals and birds. Aren't you a nature lover in a way similar to Sita Devi?
May Sita Devi shower her blessings on you and your dear ones. Sita Maiya Ki...Jai!