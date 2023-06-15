5 Traits Of Sita Devi That Every Woman Has

(3) Acing Relationship: Devotees of Sita Devi worship her for being a great woman - husband of Lord Rama and mother of two kids Lava & Kusa. Be it the difficult times that her husband that to face during the Vanavas period or when He wasn't along with the children during Sita's second exile, She managed to nurture every relationship with love and care. She also is seen as an ideal daughter figure by some families.