Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Seven lessons from the Bhagavad Gita

The Bhagavad Gita caters to the entire range of human evolution. It stands for poise and equanimity and for performing one’s designated duty. There are seven important lessons Lord Krishna has given in the Bhagavad Gita that we should all remember.

Honour Existence: The Bhagavad Gita says that the Universe is made up of eight elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, Ether (Space), Mind, Intellect, and Consciousness. The five sheaths to human existence are the environment, physical body, prana or energy, mind and consciousness. So, the whole universe is an individual part, and we are part and parcel of the universe.

Peaceful Fight: Krishna tells Arjuna to fight but be in peace at the same time. He says, “First, go inside and cleanse yourself. Do not fight with hatred, but fight for justice; fight with equanimity.”

Mind your Mind: The Gita says, “Your own mind is responsible for your bondage and for your liberation.” Your mind keeps changing all the time. If your mind is trained well through Sadhana (spiritual practices), it befriends and helps you. Otherwise, your own mind behaves like an enemy.

Karma Yoga: Liberation is acquired by Nishkama-Karma — Action, which is done without any feverishness or attachment to the fruits of the action. Karma yoga is doing work with total responsibility.

Stop the hurt: Lord Krishna first hurts Arjuna by saying, “What a coward you are to want to run from the battlefield?” But Arjuna doesn’t argue. When you feel hurt, don’t shut down. Look into the situation. If a wise person’s actions, or someone you have a lot of regard for, hurts you, then know that it is for some good reason. If a friend is hurting you, know that some karma is getting released. If the hurt is coming from an ignorant person, then have compassion. These three attitudes can make your whole personality shine.

You are Sukha: Remember that that which is temporary is sorrowful. Sukha is inside you. Don’t look for happiness in that which is temporary, fleeting and changing. Joy and happiness are only in that which does not change.

Witness the Flow of Time: The relevance of Gita is in observing the flow of events in your life. That is ‘Sakshi’! Look at your past — Is it not a dream? Similarly, another 20 years will pass. Remembering that, “Whether unpleasant or pleasant things are happening, I am a witness to it. My mind getting caught up in it is also part of the happening; I am witness to that too.” This is how you rise above any situation.

Just like how the air comes and blows everything away, in the same way, all of life’s events come and go. But what is essential is that you should not get stuck anywhere, move ahead and put in your efforts. Whatever is yours will come to you for sure.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:00 AM IST