Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Love cannot be expressed

If there is anything in this universe that cannot be defined, it is love. If you can describe love, then it is far from the truth.

Nature of love is that which you cannot express or define. You give flowers, you hug, you prostrate, you offer but still something remains unexpressed. We can only find a little expression, just a glimpse of it.

There is a story about Hanuman. He loved Lord Rama. Once Rama asked Hanuman: 'Tell me how much you love me?’ Hanuman said: 'My lord I cannot express my love for you, you want to see? I will tear open my heart and show you’. You can see the picture of Hanuman tearing open his heart and showing Rama: ‘Only you reside in my heart.’