Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The luminous self behind the veil of the ego

Ego is a sense of separateness, a sense of identity. There are three ways to see the ego.

1. Ego is identity. ‘I am this.’

2. Ego is also “I am not this.”

3. Ego is also “I am separate from others.”

Suppose you are a major or colonel in the military, and if you behave with your family in the same role, then you are stuck in your ego of being an army officer. Your one identity is that you are a colonel, but you are a father/mother with your children, you are a husband/wife with your spouse, you are a son/daughter with your parents and so many.When you balance all these identities in your life giving equal importance to all these, that is the way you dissolve your ego.

Ego is getting stuck with any one identity. I would say that the simple way to counter your ego is to be natural. Ego makes you feel uncomfortable, unnatural and separate. Egolessness, or expanded ego or transformed ego is being at home, being natural with everyone in every circumstance. Rather, it is being like a child. I would say just be like a child.