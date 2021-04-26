Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Dispassion and desire

What is Desire? The word spells everything you have been taught, and yet unknowingly or knowingly, all of you have the term dancing through your eyes, minds and even hearts. Most of you probably know that it is the play of desire that could take you away from your selves.

As long as some desires linger in your mind, you cannot be at total rest. Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita, ‘You cannot get into Yoga (union with the self) unless you drop the desires or hankerings in you’. Every desire or ambition is like a sand particle in the eye! You cannot shut your eyes nor keep them open with a sand particle inside - it is uncomfortable either way. Dispassion is removing this sand particle so you can open and shut your eyes freely! The other way is to extend your desire, or make it so big - then also it will not bother you. It is a tiny sand particle that irritates your eyes - a big rock can never get into your eyes!