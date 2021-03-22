Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Be natural

You are peaceful as long as you have not come in contact with your boundaries. As soon as you get in touch with your boundaries you become unhappy! Here, just turn the whole situation into a prayer: “Thank you Lord, I came in touch with my boundary. This was my limitation.” That very moment you will start smiling. However hopeless the situation is, you will walk through it, sing through it, dance through it! This is love.

It is a test, when you come in touch with your limitations, are you able to maintain your happiness and peace? If it is, then nothing can rob you of your peace.