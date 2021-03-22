Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Be natural

You are peaceful as long as you have not come in contact with your boundaries. As soon as you get in touch with your boundaries you become unhappy! Here, just turn the whole situation into a prayer: “Thank you Lord, I came in touch with my boundary. This was my limitation.” That very moment you will start smiling. However hopeless the situation is, you will walk through it, sing through it, dance through it! This is love.
It is a test, when you come in touch with your limitations, are you able to maintain your happiness and peace? If it is, then nothing can rob you of your peace.
Whenever a boundary is broken, it creates some fear. The fear creates dislike. This dislike puts us back in the boundary. And to keep ourselves in the boundary we put forth defenses. When you try to defend your position, it causes stress. It makes you weaker. Drop all your defenses. When you are totally defenseless, that's when you'll be strong. Knowledge of the self brings out the best in you. So, don't be afraid to make mistakes, but not the same mistakes again!
Often, you become angry or miserable because of the feverishness for perfection. Accept if any mistake has happened, do not consider yourself a sinner because in the present moment you are again new, pure and clear. When this knowledge comes, you are again perfect. You made a mistake because of a lack of awareness!
In a state of ignorance, imperfection is natural and perfection is an effort. In a state of wisdom, imperfection is an effort; perfection is a compulsion and is unavoidable! Perfection is taking total responsibility, and total responsibility means knowing that you are the only responsible person in the whole world. When you think that others are responsible, then your degree of responsibility diminishes. When you are in total vairagya (dispassion), you can take care of even insignificant things with such perfection. When we are joyful, we don't look for perfection. If you are looking for perfection then you are not at the source of joy. The world appears imperfect on the surface but, underneath, all is perfect.
Infinite actions prevail in the wholeness of consciousness, and yet the consciousness remains perfect. Realise this now and be natural.
