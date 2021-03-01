Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Judgements and good company

Though you have heard "don't judge," judgement comes unavoidably in day-to-day life. By the actions and behaviours of people, you either approve or disapprove. But always remember that everything is changing, and do not hold onto the judgement. Otherwise, your judgement gets solidified like a rock. It brings misery for you and for others.

If judgements are lighter like air, like a breeze, they bring in fragrance, then move away. They could bring a foul smell, then move away. They should not stay there forever.

Judgements are so subtle that you are not even aware of their existence. Judging or labelling someone as judgmental is also a judgement. Only in the state of Being when you are full of love and compassion can you ever be free from all judgements.