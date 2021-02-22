Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Alone, yet not lonely!

If you think nobody loves you, know for sure that you are loved. The earth loves you; that’s why it is holding you upright. The love of the earth is its gravitational force. The air loves you; that’s why it moves through your lungs even when you are sleeping. The Divine loves you very dearly, deeply. Once you realise this, you will never feel lonely.

Someone's company cannot fill your loneliness. Even if it does, it is very short-lived. If you could be comfortable being alone for some time, then you will not feel lonely.

If you enjoy being with your Self, you will not be a boring personality. If you are lonely, then you can be boring to others. And that will make you more lonely! Any company looks very good from a distance.