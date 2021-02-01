Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Understanding the five insights

Energy is the second insight. A bolt of energy brings you back to your Self. Divine love is the third insight. A glimpse makes you so complete and overrules all relative pleasures. Every form belongs to the Divine. When you adore the form, you adore the Divine behind the form. When you see the Divine in yourself, you will see the Divine in everyone. Ecstasy is the fourth insight. An elevation of consciousness with partial awareness of physical reality is ecstasy. Non-dual awareness is the fifth insight, the realization that all is made up of One and only One.

When love glows, It is bliss.

When love flows, It Is compassion.

When love blows, it is anger.

When love ferments, it is jealousy.

When love is all “no’s,” it is hatred.

When love acts, it is perfection.

When love knows, it is ME!