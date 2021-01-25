Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Middle path of mistakes

Mistakes do happen. But what we often do is go on repenting, 'Oh! I made such a mistake', and feel guilty. Or we pretend as though the mistake has not happened, and then strive to prove that it is not a mistake at all. Both of these approaches harm a person. One is denial and the other is getting stuck in guilt and shame about the mistake; so much that you fall ill because of it. So, one should adopt the middle path between these two. When you have made a mistake, do not go on repeating over and over again about it and become miserable.

At the same time, do not deny that you made a mistake. The middle path here is to realise that you have made a mistake and that you have learnt something from it. Then move on. No one commits a mistake deliberately. Mistakes simply happen because of a lack of awareness. Once awareness dawns within you, then you should simply realise that you made a mistake out of ignorance.