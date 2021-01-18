Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Understanding Emotional Intelligence

2. Instead of looking at the cause of anger look at the harmful effect it is producing in your system.Lust when indulged brings inertia, and when suppressed brings anger. Lust is nothing but primordial unharnessed energy. The same when harnessed manifests as enthusiasm, sparkle, sharpness of intellect and love.

3. Focus on relaxing your system, attend to yourself. Confusion arises when new information flows in and clarity is lost. Then confusion again seeks clarity. Clarity constricts the possibility of new information. A confused consciousness seeks clarity and every confusion is breaking away from clarity.

4. Broaden your vision: You cannot make everyone the way you want them to be. When unpleasant things happen, you should have the strength and courage to move on. Many a time, you become angry or miserable because of the feverishness for perfection. If you are too much of a perfectionist, you are bound to be an angry person. In a state of ignorance, imperfection is natural and perfection is an effort. In a state of wisdom or enlightenment, imperfection is an effort; perfection is unavoidable!