Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: A resolution to take this New Year

This New Year, take a resolution to forgive all those you are/were upset with or angry at in the past year, and start a new chapter with enthusiasm and naturalness. Time is like the wind, which nobody can stop. Time is like the Sun, around which the Earth revolves. Time is like our mind – ancient yet very fresh and very new.

The celebration of the New Year is to honour time. Honouring time means honouring the mind, and honouring the mind means honouring yourself. And the way to honour yourself is to know that you are neither the culprit nor the victim.

What stops you from honouring yourself? One of the reasons is when you think you are a culprit and you have done something wrong. If you are a sinner, you can never be at peace with yourself. Only when you get out of the culprit consciousness, there is peace and a spiritual light within you. You should know that you are the light, and you are a spark of Universal Love. Every individual wants to experience Universal Love, and that can only happen when we are out of the culprit consciousness.