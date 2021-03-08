Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Overcoming events

When you see your life from a bigger context of time and space, then you realize your life is nothing. All the problems that you face in life are because you attach over importance to the events and don't look at events from a broader perspective. The events grow bigger while you remain smaller. Say, for example, you are riding a motorbike on a busy motorway and in front of you, there is another vehicle emitting exhaust fumes. You have three options.

1. You can complain, somehow bear with it, and still follow the vehicle.

2. You can slow down or wait for some time to allow the vehicle to move far away from you.

3. You can use your skill, overtake the vehicle, and forget about it.

As in the first case, most of you stick on the events and are miserable, like inhaling fumes throughout your journey. When there is misery you feel life as a burden. And we take trivial things very seriously.