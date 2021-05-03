Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Eliminate the root cause of pain

Every aspect in this world is an expression of consciousness. Everything in this world is dynamic. Even the mountain is not static. Every atom is dynamic in nature. They all undergo certain stages of evolution.

The entire creation is made up of five elements and ten sense organs — five organs of perception and five organs of action. This entire creation is there to give you pleasure and relief. Whatever gives you pleasure should also give you relief. Otherwise the very pleasure becomes pain. Let me give you an example: you like apple pie, but five of it at one time may be a little too much for you. The same thing which gave you pleasure will now make you suffer. The entire creation gives you pleasure and liberation. You have to get yourself liberated from all these at some point of time or else pleasure becomes pain.