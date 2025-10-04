Guiding Light: The Fullest Moon | File Pic (Representative Image)

Only two beings are believed to embody all sixteen kalas: Lord Krishna and the Moon. These kalas are not just virtues, like patience and compassion, but also mastery of the fine arts—music, dance, and poetry. Krishna, the complete avatar, mirrors himself in the Moon, who, on Sharad Poornima, shines with all sixteen kalas. This year, the spectacle will unfold on Monday, October 6, with the Super Harvest Moon appearing larger and brighter than usual as it draws close to Earth.

On this night, the moonlight is said to carry nourishment and healing energy. It is tradition to prepare kheer or masala milk with poha and nuts, place it beneath the moonlight, and consume it as prasad. It is believed to absorb the Moon’s blessings. Families stay awake through the night in vigil and celebration, for the very name Ko-ja-giri means “Who is awake?”

It is also believed that Mahalakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, visits the earth on this night. Homes are cleaned and lit to welcome her, just as they would be on Diwali. In the Kolhapur Mahalakshmi temple, thousands gather in devotion. Many keep a fast through the day, breaking it only after offering prayers to the Moon and Goddess Lakshmi. Kojagiri is observed not just in Maharashtra but also as Kumar Purnima in Odisha, and Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja in Bengal and in Assam, each with its own devotional flavour.

Sharad Poornima is also remembered as the night when Krishna performed the divine Ras Leela. The gopis, enchanted by his flute and the glowing moonlight, left everything to join him. Each gopi felt he was dancing with her alone, yet he was with all. The night is said to have stretched across a full day of Brahma. Today, Dandiya Raas in Gujarat resumes after Navratri in memory of that eternal dance.

As this festival arrives just before Diwali, it is also a time to reflect on abundance and gratitude. True wealth lies not only in what we keep but in what we share. By giving to others, we invite manifold blessings into our lives.

So as the Super Harvest Moon of Sharad Poornima 2025 rises in all its sixteenfold glory, step out and bask in its silver radiance. Let your spirit drink deeply of its light, and allow your body, mind, and soul to be nourished on the most luminous full moon of the year.