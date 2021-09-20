Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Eliminate the root cause of pain

Every aspect in this world is an expression of consciousness. Everything in this world is dynamic. Even the mountain is not static. Every atom is dynamic in nature. They all undergo certain stages of evolution. The entire creation is made up of five elements and ten sense organs — five organs of perception and five organs of action. This entire creation is there to give you pleasure and relief. Whatever gives you pleasure should also give you relief. Otherwise, the very pleasure becomes pain.

Let me give you an example: you like apple pie, but having five of them at one time maybe a little too much for you. The same thing which gave you pleasure will now make you suffer. The entire creation gives you pleasure and liberation. You have to get yourself liberated from all these at some point in time, or else pleasure becomes pain.

Though this world does not exist for one who is enlightened like the way it exists for the one who is not enlightened, the world continues to exist with its opposites. For one who has awakened in knowledge, there is no more suffering for him. The world appears completely different. For him, every inch of this creation is filled with bliss or part of the Self. But for others, it exists as they see it.

Your body is made up of three Gunas — Satva, Rajas and Tamas — and your thoughts and behaviour patterns change accordingly. Tamas creates more dullness, sleep, lethargy, and Rajas creates restlessness, desires and anguish. When Satva dominates the mind, it is joyful, alert and enthusiastic. When these three Gunas act in your body according to their nature, all these different qualities dominate. Observe the tendencies that come up in you and don’t think that you are those tendencies.

So, to eliminate the root cause of pain, a definite understanding is essential. Body, mind, and the whole world are undergoing changes all the time. The entire universe is in the form of fluidity. The definite knowledge is, ‘I am not the body, I’m the Self, I’m the space, I’m the imperishable, untouched, untainted by this world around me. Every particle in this body is changing, and the mind is changing too’. This definite knowledge is the only way to come out of this cycle.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST