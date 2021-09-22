Guiding Light: An entry into a world leads to its understanding

If good food is cooked at home but not served, it will be purely an assumption that the food is good. If someone told me that mountains are beautiful, but life never gave me the chance to be there, then I've never really understood what mountains are — that's what our life, too, is. What we taste, experience, and go to becomes our reality and not what we simply assumed.

Without having that food or without entering that place, I can never understand what that energy is. Similarly, without living that destined time in the flight cabin, you don't really reach your destination — that duration needs to be the waiting time before you reach your destination, once you've secured yourself down into the flight seat. Same way, when we talk about spirituality — this world may appear mystical, so beautiful... But until and unless I enter here, I may not be able to connect with that force or vibration.

Aarambh dhyan or seed meditation is pretty much the beginning of the process, not the middle or end. One needs to practice the Himalayan technique as an initial process of cleansing their container, planting that seed of spirituality into their being. It's like when one thinks they need to eat the complete meal to get the taste of the food, but that's not even appropriate to what the definition of "taste" is. That's pretty much the gist of the world of spirituality — many people assume they need to disconnect from their daily lifestyle or sacrifice something to connect with anything spiritual.

A stagnant life, deprived of the Divine guidance of a spiritual master, can never forge you on a journey to understand what's beyond the daily bread and butter. To get somewhere, you need to start to walk, no matter what your pace is. A beginning is essential, and one needs to initiate that entry to a land of Spiritual nature, to be able to find a gradual path that leads to one's spiritual enhancement.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

