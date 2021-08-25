Guiding Light: Your life is your own

Your life is your own and we determine how our life turns out by the paths that we choose for ourselves. However, at times there might be circumstances that cause a certain amount of distress trouble, or unhappiness. What usually happens during these situations is that we begin to place the blame for it on others. Maybe we blame our friends, our family members, or other external circumstances and even God believing that the root of the problem comes from outside of us.

But at the end of the day, we must remind ourselves that the life that we have been given is our own. Only we can take accountability and responsibility for the choices and decisions that we make moment to moment and day to day. It is the very result of what we choose for ourselves that becomes the reflection of our lives.

It is in our hands what destiny lies ahead of us and if you want to make your life a good one then it is entirely up to you. We have been blessed with the power of manifestation and by making choices that are right for us we can go closer towards the destiny that we wish upon ourselves. Through the help of our actions, we can easily create the path ahead.

With the practice of yoga and spiritual techniques, we can mould our actions and experience the life that we truly desire. Meditation techniques such as Pratibimba Dhyan, Chaya Dhyan, and Trikuti Dhyan can be of immense help when it comes to building a powerful future for yourself.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:36 AM IST