Guiding Light: Can spirituality be taught or is it ingrown?

Along with nourishing this seed from within us, we need to equally also learn how we can protect preserve and cherish it from the outside. Spirituality is a path that is open to every living being on this earth. What remains to be seen is if every single person will take the opportunity to recognise, revive, and push this seed out into the surface with the effort that it takes.

This depends on two important factors which is the free will that we have been blessed with and also our past deeds. The free will that we possess will dictate the road that we choose to take in our lives here. Our spiritual journey depends on the choices that we make which could either be favourable or unfavourable for spiritual growth. This can be done by being mindful about the actions that we take and ensuring that each of our actions will be able to produce productive results for our spiritual growth. In this way, the path of spirituality is both internal and can also be external and these two roads are interlinked leading towards one common destination.