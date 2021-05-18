Guiding Light by Dada J. P. Vaswani: Life is rocking!

If I were to ask you what is the most beautiful thing in your life, what would your answer be? Let me guess:
Friendship
Love
Laughter
Family
Books
Music
Knowledge and Learning
Nature
Fresh air and Open spaces…
The list would be endless, would it not? It would vary from individual to individual. Your list would be quite different from mine, and your friend’s or your brother’s, wouldn’t it?
This only shows that the magnificent kaleidoscope of life is made up of innumerable, beautiful, valuable facets. The glory and wonder, the joy and laughter, the munificence and colour of life are amazing and awe inspiring.
Yes, indeed, the blessings of life are many. But I am sure that you would agree with me that the supreme gift each one of us has received is life itself. The love and support of our family; the laughter and companionship we share with our friends; the beauty and serenity of nature – the blue skies, the chirping of birds, the swaying green grass, the gentle breeze…
Can you see a baby gurgling and babbling its thoughts aloud, and walk away indifferently? Can you watch the magnificent red, orange and russet shades of the sunset and simply close your eyes and mind? Can you behold a bud unfurling its petals into full bloom and not be awed by its life and beauty?
God, who gave us this human body, endowed us with the five senses so that we could appreciate the magnificence and grandeur of the infinite Universe which is so perfect and well planned. And the most beautiful thing about this Divine Plan is that He made you a vibrant part of it!
The most beautiful thing about life is that you are alive! So let us make the most of every moment, every breath of this beautiful life!
What are you waiting for? Life is calling out to you to take it on, and make the most of it. Only a weakling would decline such an offer. Never turn your back on life. Life is meant to be lived!
Take to your heart the sheer joy and beauty that is life!
Life is rocking! You only need to have the right attitude!