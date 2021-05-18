Guiding Light by Dada J. P. Vaswani: Life is rocking!

God, who gave us this human body, endowed us with the five senses so that we could appreciate the magnificence and grandeur of the infinite Universe which is so perfect and well planned. And the most beautiful thing about this Divine Plan is that He made you a vibrant part of it!

The most beautiful thing about life is that you are alive! So let us make the most of every moment, every breath of this beautiful life!

What are you waiting for? Life is calling out to you to take it on, and make the most of it. Only a weakling would decline such an offer. Never turn your back on life. Life is meant to be lived!

Take to your heart the sheer joy and beauty that is life!

Life is rocking! You only need to have the right attitude!