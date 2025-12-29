Life Is Ever New Like A River: Healing Trauma, Embracing Change And Moving Forward

The water in the river is fresh every moment. Life also flows like a river, where every moment is new and fresh. |

The water in the river is fresh every moment. Life also flows like a river, where every moment is new and fresh. When you have a nightmare, when you wake up, you palpitate, and you feel very bitter and scared, but it doesn't last too long. You need to consider bad phases in life like these nightmares and move on. Breathing techniques and meditation definitely help you heal the bad memories and see life afresh.

Our volunteers work in many war-ravaged regions. In Iraq, the terror outfit ISIS kidnapped many Yazidi women. We gave many of them trauma relief training and life skills. They told us that this is the first time they have smiled in the past many years.

Our teachers have helped them connect with the peace that we all have within us. These girls learnt to deal with their stress and deal with the trauma that they went through. Once they experienced such deep inner peace, they shared it with their communities.

It is never too late to start afresh. And whatever pain you have had in the past year, it has taught you something. It has made you stronger. It has deepened your insight. Now just shed all that burden and inhibition of the past and move on. There is a beautiful you inside that is looking for an expression.

Remember, you won't be here forever. Secondly, wake up and realise life is not all rosy. There are thorns along with petals. Challenges have come your way in the past, but you have overcome these challenges, haven't you? Thirdly, see life in a bigger context. This building is going to be here. Everything is going to be here. All that you have made will be here. But will you be here forever? No. Then how would you like to leave this planet? With despair and frustration? Of course not.

Things that you dislike, when they happen to you, make you stronger, more sensitive, and insightful. Whereas all positive things give you an expanded vision of your life. Trying times bring the best out of you, and rewarding times give the best of the world to you. Life is a combination of both.

Every failure is small in comparison to your magnanimous self. It cannot engulf your whole spirit. And the successes you get again are nothing too big. You are much bigger than these things. Success in the world is one thing, and success in life is another. It is not necessary that if you are successful in the world, you are successful in life too.

Unconditional happiness is my idea of success. I observe whether you are working on yourself, whether you have a smile that nobody can take away from you. Do you have the confidence that can never be shaken? Then I would say, You have succeeded.

In any situation, you need to uplift your ‘prana’ or life force. When the prana is low, the self-confidence is low, and challenges look insurmountable. When you aren’t aware of your potential, you suffer. Challenges help evoke valour, compassion, dynamism, and commitment to a greater cause.

So, move on in life, remembering that you are fire! When you know that you are fire, nothing can burn you. Let go of the past and take life in totality.