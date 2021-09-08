Guiding Light: The universe will give you the chance to imbibe good energy

Depending on our circumstances, all of us have gone through various struggles and may have committed many mistakes in the path that we choose to live our lives. No matter what your past is, and despite your background, the magnificent and benevolent universe will give everybody a chance to gain good energies and shift towards the path of alignment. Whether you speak good words, think good thoughts, or even don't, the universe contains powerful energy that we call the divine. This divine energy is always with us giving us opportunities time and again for improvement and better ourselves.

You must remember that even negative energy can change into positive energy. Even if this takes a little while, it can still surely shift towards the positive, and this should keep you from getting disheartened. It is important to remind yourself to always think positive thoughts regarding others and never speak ill of anybody as we do not have any authority over others. By engaging in destructive or idle gossip, it is highly possible that we will bring our own energies down.

When we behave in this manner, it is nothing but a reflection of our true nature, and this holds up a mirror to our flaws. The universe is constantly by your side, giving you many chances and opportunities to gain a higher vibration and experience life's blissfulness. But even if someone continues to spiral down the path of negativity and does not choose to move towards the light, it is crucial to leave them to their fate. The universe will know how to deal with them and give them the fruits they have reaped accordingly.

Instead of bringing yourself down with emotions like guilt, regret, and worry, remember that the universe and the divine energies will always give you that opportunity to redeem yourself and find true happiness in this life through positive thought, speech, and actions. All you need to do to vibrate at a higher frequency is to improve your lifestyle by inculcating healthy and productive habits like yoga, meditation, thinking good thoughts, staying positive etc. Each and every one of us on this planet has the chance to transform our lives at any given moment with the help of this divine entity that we call God.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

