Guiding Light: We will die one day; let us not die every day

We go through life in a state of constant fear, worry, guilt or regret almost always highlighting the negative aspects. Many people often even say that death is a better option than facing the struggles that life brings us. Talking about your life and about yourself in such a demeaning or negative manner can only bring more of the same kind of energies towards you. This kind of pessimistic attitude does not allow one to grow in life neither does it allow you to enjoy the blessings that you have already received.

Carrying this mindset not only affects you adversely but it also ripples out to those closest to you. Energy can be contagious and when you spread negative energies in this manner to your friends and families then surely they also will experience the same kind of emotions that you may be going through. Soon you will find yourself alone and this will spiral you into further depression and negativity.

One must understand that death is a universal truth. Let us die only when such a time comes where we are meant to depart this world and this body that we have been given. When we are able to understand that this life is indeed short then we will learn to enjoy every single moment of this beautiful gift of life. It is important to accept and embrace every challenge, opportunity, lesson, and blessing that flows towards us and make the most of this life.

Never ever give up hope as sadness is something that affects every single human on this planet. Just like how no one can be exempt from sadness, similarly, happiness also is something that everybody can enjoy.



No matter what comes up for you, our duty is to build joy and a state of happiness for ourselves which we must continue doing regardless of the sadness that we encounter. There are innumerable species that exist on this planet but not all of them have been blessed with the intelligence that we have.

Humans can easily decide the course of their life and accordingly create their own destiny. This is an art and skill that can be developed with practice and with guidance using positive affirmations. Death is a phenomenon that occurs only once but until then it is important to keep living each day like it's your last. Do not die every day rather you should be living fully and feel alive each moment of this life on till your last breath.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:52 AM IST