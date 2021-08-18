Guiding Light: Building your luck

Advertisement

Sometimes the way that we choose to create our lives brings us into some rather strange situations. Right from childhood, each and everyone has a dream of a beautiful and successful life. In order to fulfil our dreams and to find the success that we seek it is important for us to build our own luck. If we are able to design our lives according to the dreams that we have and make the necessary changes to our lifestyle then we will be able to reap the fruits of our labour.



For instance, if we know the right soil that a specific seed needs; the amount of sunlight, water, and other nutrients that it requires in order to grow, then we will be able to help the seed grow into a big, strong tree. Similarly from a very young age when the child fares well in school and is clear about his/her goals and works sincerely towards them, then success is sure to come. Likewise, if a child who is good in sports participates in all the competitions with the support of his parents, then the child is sure to attain success as an athlete on an international level.

In order to build our luck and to achieve everything that we desire, there are certain rules and regulations that we must adhere to. This includes living a regulated life where we wake up early; eat healthy, participate in productive activities, keep ourselves engaged in creative pursuits and work towards our goals diligently. Both mind and the body need to be moulded through practices such as yoga that can keep us healthy and positive in all aspects of life.



If you have a specific goal in mind whether it is a business or any particular job that you seek, make sure that you are equipping yourself with the qualifications required. If you wish to enjoy healthy and happy relationships then you must work on yourself accordingly with good communication skills and interpersonal skills in order to attain this. Along with taking care of the mind, body, and soul we must also appease divine powers and include spirituality in our lifestyle.

Spiritual practices such as Shakti Sadhana involves the worship of the five universal elements of Prithvi (Earth), Fire (Agni), Vayu (Wind), Jal (Water), and Aakash (Space) and two divine energies of the Sun and Moon. Through the help of such spiritual practices, yoga, and other productive ways we can surely build our luck and attain the life that we imagine for ourselves.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 08:32 AM IST