Janmashtami Special: Artist Purvii Parekh Expresses Her Devotion Towards Lord Krishna Through Her Paintings, Calls Art An 'Offering' To Shrinathji

Artist Purvii Parekh | Swarna/FPJ

As Janmashtami is only a few days away, you might be making preparations for celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. While some might be looking forward to offer fruits and flowers to the Lord for puja and others would devote their prayers and mantra chanting to Him, we came across someone who created beautiful paintings of Shrinathji and considered art as a means of devotional service and worship.

A Krishna Conscious artist named Purvii Jaswantrai Parekh, whose artworks are now displayed at the Gallery FPH in a solo show running till the end of August, spoke to us about her love for Lord Krishna, her passion for divine art over any other form, and how bhakti and sadhana adds to the beauty of every painting she creates.

| A look into Purvii Parekh's paintings |

We got immersed into the enchanting paintings by Purvii which hold the potential to narrate the pastimes of Lord Krishna in the most artistic way. Every element used in the painting talks to you and reminds you of Lord Krishna. For instance, we can note that the dark Blue or the 'Krishna Blue' colour dominates most of her artworks. Further, the paintings not only worship colours but also carry some minimal jewellery, as if the artist were decorating and worshipping Lord Krishna through the canvas.

| Paintings of Shrinathji by Purvii Parekh |

"I believe in offering every painting I do to Shrinathji," she says, while adding, "I often surround myself with Krishna Conscious music or listen to the Srimad Bhagavatam when I am creating art. This makes me feel His presence, which I am certain influences my works and adds a divine touch to them." The artist also mentions that she mediates using her paintings.

Telling us about her passion for divine art, she shares that her heart demands the paintings of spiritual figures and events than anything else. "People ask me why I only make Lord Krishna paintings and I tell them that it is my heart that makes Lord Krishna paintings. My art is motivated by my heart's desire to worship Lord Krishna. I don't enjoy creating human figures, landscapes or abstract art much, but I sometimes do so for commercial purposes."

| Paintings of Lord Krishna by Purvii Parekh |

Purvii states that she was once confused about whether to follow her heart and paint Shrinathji or create what brings her monetary gains. Her Guru Gopal Krishna Goswami, who left to the heavenly abode earlier this year, advised her to strike a balance between the on demand paintings and those her heart beats for. She credits her Guru for guiding her to not deviate into the materialistic world of art and continue creating the divine paintings of Lord Krishna. "Now, I do Banaras paintings to explore the artist in me and have an edge over the niche art admirers who go for spritiually-themed works," she notes.

On the note of Janmashtami, which will be celebrated on August 26, the devoted artist asks people to worship Lord Krishna in any way possible --either by chanting some prayers to Him, visiting a temple, meditating in front of a Lord Krishna painting or by visualising Him by keeping one's eyes closed to feel his presence and seek his blessings.

Paintings of Purvii Parekh at Gallery FPH till August 30, 2024

Artist Purvii Parekh's paintings dedicated to Lord Krishna are on the display at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai. Having started on Monday, her solo show here extends till the end of August, after covered the sacred Janmashtami period.

Notably, Gallery FPH provides a platform for achieving artists to showcase their talents and seek acknowledgment from art collectors and admirers.