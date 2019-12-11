Finding meaning is the key to staying healthy, living long

San Francisco: If you see some people around you who are always happier and healthier than others despite not being wealthy, they must have found a meaning in their lives. According to researchers, many think about the meaning and purpose in life from a philosophical perspective, but meaning in life is associated with better health, wellness and, perhaps, longevity.

A study by researchers at University of California San Diego’s School of Medicine found that the presence of and search for meaning in life are important for health and well-being, though the relationships differ in adults younger and older than age 60.

— IANS