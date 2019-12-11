Finding meaning is the key to staying healthy, living long

San Francisco: If you see some people around you who are always happier and healthier than others despite not being wealthy, they must have found a meaning in their lives. According to researchers, many think about the meaning and purpose in life from a philosophical perspective, but meaning in life is associated with better health, wellness and, perhaps, longevity.
A study by researchers at University of California San Diego’s School of Medicine found that the presence of and search for meaning in life are important for health and well-being, though the relationships differ in adults younger and older than age 60.
— IANS
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)