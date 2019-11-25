Guiding Light: One bad day is not your life

Imagine a situation where your day begins as it usually does. You wake to the sound of your alarm ringing, and quickly reach for your phone to turn it off. However, in that moment, your half-open eyes fall on an unread message from a friend. It is unpleasant and unkind stating that your friend does not wish to stay in touch with you any longer. The message understandably has a strong effect on you. As a result, you spend the rest of your day in a bad state of mind. You are distracted in your meetings, rude to your colleagues and find it unable to focus at work.

At this point, is it possible for you to rewind to the moment when you read that text message? Try to deal with this situation in a different manner so you can live your day. It probably took you only a few moments to read the message, but even though many hours have passed by, you are still stuck in a moment long gone. If in case you find that it is terribly difficult to treat this incident in any different manner, then it would help to remind yourself that it is just one day. Each morning, the sun rises whistling a song of optimism and hope. Every day is a chance for you to live out those 24 hours in a way that would seem worthwhile to you. Do not lose your joy, happiness and life’s moments stewing in its negative episodes. Instead, try to sit down and meditate to achieve a cool, calm head. This state of mind is more positive and clear, therefore you are more likely to arrive at a peaceful solution with it. Tomorrow is another day, and another chance to get it right.

— Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide