Feast of the Immaculate Conception: 'Happy Feast' messages, wishes and GIFs to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram | FPJ

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is celebrated every December 8 to commemorate the Virgin Mary. Christians believe Mary was born without original sin, and this religious day is celebrated in her glory. This feast day falls during the season when people prepare to rejoice the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, and thus happens to be a special spiritual occasion.

On this holy day, here are a few messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones to wish them and their family a "Happy Feast."

Feast of the Immaculate Conception | Pinterest

Wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Feast of the Immaculate Conception. May you and your dear ones are showered with her blessings forever and ever.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception | Freepik

If you wish to be blessed with peace and harmony in the whole of the world then always pray the Rosary each and every day and you shall be blessed with everything you have desired for…. Warm wishes to you on the Feast of the immaculate Conception.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception |

With the blessings of Mother Mary, may all your problems come to an end and you have a beautiful, peaceful life. Happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Read Also Indore: Feast of Christ celebration on Sunday