Indore: Feast of Christ celebration on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Universal Catholic Church will celebrate the Feast of Christ the King on Sunday, Nov 21.

Here in Indore the Red Church as well as all other Catholic churches will also observe this day in honour of Christ the king by celebrating Holy Mass followed by a short procession around the church.

In Red Church, on this auspicious occasion, Fr Sibi Joseph and Fr John Bosco will be felicitated on the silver jubilee of their priestly ordination.

At 4 pm Reverend Bishop Chacko of Indore catholic diocese will offer holy mass at the grotto of mother Mary at Palasia Indore. After the religious ceremonies, the Indore Diocesan Catholic Sabha will honour the meritorious students of the community. The Bishop has requested all participants to follow the Covid-19 protocol for everyone's safety and security.

All information was given by Fr Babu Joseph and BA Alvares on behalf of the Indore Christian media forum.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:24 AM IST