Dussehra 2020: Significance, tithi and all you need to know about the festival

In India, most of the festivals give us a message of the victory of good over evil in one way or the other, but the most important festival that marks this victory is Dussehra.

Date

As per the Hindu calendar, Dussehra is observed on the Dashami Tithi, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) in the month of Ashwin. This year Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami will be celebrated on October 25 as per the Gregorian calendar.

Significance

The nine-day long festival of Shardiya Navratri concludes with Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra. This auspicious day is also associated with Shri Rama. It was on this day that the son of King Dasharatha eliminated Ravana, who represented evil.

Tithi

As per the Drik Panchang Tithi for Dussehra is as follows

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:41 AM on Oct 25, 2020

Dashami Tithi Ends - 09:00 AM on Oct 26, 2020

Puja Muhurat

As per the Drik Panchang, the timings are as follows:

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:12 PM to 03:27 PM

Vijaya Muhurat - 1:57 PM to 2:42 PM