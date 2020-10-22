Dussehra 2020: Want to put your best fashion foot forward this year? Take cues from these Bollywood beauties

The auspicious nine days festival of Navratri, is celebrated by Hindus all over the world with great enthusiasm and fervour, in honour of Maa Durga. Also known as Sharad Navratri, it marks Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura and signifies the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
While you've already completed the challenging task of lining up 9 different coloured ensembles for Navratri, this Dussehra allow us to help you with the perfect style guide. Take cues from your favourite Bollywood divas for Dusshera 2020 and put your best fashion foot forward!
Check out the looks here:
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's simple yet stylish Indigo lehenga
Bebo's 2019 Diwali look redefines the phrase - less is more. A contrast coloured dupatta on a printed lehenga choli set can amp up even a basic look. Complete the ensemble with a sleek hairdo with kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lip.
2. Malaika Arora shows how to add the right colour and bling to an old black blouse
Got a boring black blouse or crop top in your wardrobe? Make a style statement this Dussehra by pairing it up with a printed saree or a blingy long skirt. Adding a multi-colored chunky neck piece with a touch of silver will bring your entire look together.
3. Deepika Padukone's elegant embroidered suit
For those who want to spend the day in a comfortable yet chic ensemble, Padukone's pastel yellow outfit with intricate embroidery is a winning choice. Add gharara pants with a straight fit kurta and accessories it with some traditional jhumkas and juttis to look like a desi dream.
4. Kajol - the Bong who never gets it wrong!
Kajol, who's often spotted pandal-hopping during Durga Pooja, has made several fashion statements over the years. However, a fashion staple she seems to swear by is six yards of grace, paired with a backless blouse and some traditional gold jewellery.
5. Anushka Sharma's Indo-Western outfit is perfect for the modern day girl
For the divas who want to ditch traditional outfits and create their own Indo-Western fusion, Anushka Sharma's stunning asymmetric jacket and draped pants by Anamika Khanna is the perfect inspiration.
Style a mirror work jacket with solid coloured pants and use a silk dupatta to recreate the outfit by adding drapes. Complete the ensemble with oversized oxidized silver earrings and minimal make-up.
