Compassionate Parenting and Nurturing: NJ Reddy,founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

Positive Approach to Motivating

1. Use clear, positive, action-based request for what you want your children to do. That is more powerful, persuasive and easy to follow. If you keep telling them what you don’t want them to do, it leads to confusion as to what is actually expected of them.

We all know that actions speak louder than words. So, as stated by Robert Fulgrum, do not worry that your children are not listening to you, worry that they are watching you instead. Hence, lead your children by example.

2. See the need behind every action. Sometimes it is easy to comprehend it and at other times difficult to know.

For example, if you ask a child why he wants to watch tv, he may tell you that he wants to have fun. This is probably even obvious without asking him. But say, the child spits on a friend because he wanted to stop his friend who was about to shoot the tv with a toy gun. It is difficult to know why he did so. When asked, he may just say that the other child is bad or he doesn’t like him. For this the parents or other adults may react by saying, “you shouldn’t talk like that”, “that’s a mean thing to say”, “whose fault is this”, “who started this”, etc. These kinds of questions do not lead to understanding of the intentions behind the child’s action. Without knowing the reasons, we cannot help resolve the issue.

In such situations, when their behaviour does not turn out well, lecturing, scolding, shaming, criticising and punishing doesn’t help them improve. They need someone to hear them, empathise with their feelings and intentions. This encourages self-reflection and learning from their mistakes.

3. Distinguish between needs and the strategies used to achieve them, as suggested by Marshall B Rosenberg in his work, Non-Violent Communication. Needs are universal. All have same needs. Only the approach taken to meet them may be different. For example, wanting to play a video game is not a need. The underlying need could be for entertainment, fun, relaxation, etc. Most conflicts, power struggles and arguments can be resolved when we focus on the need behind the different strategies.

4. Check your intention in every interaction! Do you want your way only? Or do you want to connect with your child and respect your child’s and your needs equally.

Not only must you understand and address your child’s need, you must also consider your need. Or else, it may result in accumulated stress. In fact, as you respect the needs of all in the family, a conducive environment of mutual trust and bonding can be created.

5. Take time-out to calm down when you find yourself getting overwhelmed, or heart racing, experience heaviness in arms or solar plexus region, sense discomfort in head area or throat, speaking louder, criticising, labelling, throwing things, pushing, spanking, etc. Watch for any such signs. You may practice Rhythmic Yogic Breathing for about 10 to 12 cycles to calm down. Breathing exercises and meditation are brain trainers for best frontal cortex functioning of the brain.

6. Re-wire the brain’s stress response to emotional triggers by practicing Rhythmic Yogic Breathing 3 to 4 times a day, doing regular exercises, making healthy food choices, practicing gratitude regularly, carrying out Forgiveness Sadhana twice daily, practicing Planetary Peace Meditation at least once a week and training yourself to focus on the needs in all situations and finding the various solutions that can be possible. The more you strengthen the brain in moments of low stress, the better it will respond in high stress situations.

In order to understand and empathise with others’ need, you must be in a higher emotional state or in other words, the heart energy centre must be maintained big. It can be accomplished by practicing these simple techniques just mentioned.

These techniques also bring your brain waves to alpha state (8 to 13 Hz). This not only strengthens your immune system, reduces anxiety and enhances your creativity but also is effective in reprogramming your inner subconscious mind of any negative beliefs and replacing with positive attitudes and perceptions.

7. Set aside a certain time of the day when you and your child can review the day. Use this time to appreciate him for all that he does well, however minute that it may be. You may bring up 1 or 2 issues that you want to work on. Weed out the unwholesome behaviour. Brainstorm for better ways to achieve the same.

Nurturing children involves, enhancing their strengths and compassionately weeding out certain inherent tendencies that are disagreeable. Using some positive affirmations will be of great help, for children and adults, if regularly done.

8. You may further help them weed out the disagreeable and unwholesome tendencies using Yoga Prana Vidya energy healing.

9. Help children learn their lessons from the various situations that they face, teach them the importance of forgiveness, mercy, empathy, giving, harmonizing and to check their intention to be positive at all times. Teach them to be grateful. Make them understand that no one must be taken for granted.

Help them understand competition, co-operation and contribution, importance of group work and right company. Competition is good, but more important is co-operation. Later, they must also contribute back to the family and the society. If they are empowered to face the challenges, they can take off. Otherwise by pushing them, you are only making them mediocre achievers. Even the aircraft needs an opposing air pressure to take off.

10. Help them weed out gloating, enviousness, stealing, not wanting to return others belongings, pride, injuriousness out of uncontrolled anger, greed, wastage and ingratitude. Nurture them gently but firmly when needed.

11. When using force, check your intention. Do you want to belittle your child, cause pain or do you want to protect and facilitate learning?

Reward and punishment must be used only 5% of times. Reward does not kindle the internal motivation to contribute or learn and punishment instils fear. 95% use compassion and discernment. As children grow, be tolerant, use more discernment, and help improve their discretion.

An old Indian saying: use Sama (compassion, more specifically for infants and younger children), Bheda (discernment) and minimize the use of Daana (reward) and Dandopayam (punishment). The problem is that, presently, the whole world is operating primarily based on the reward or punishment model with excessive importance given to competition!

Make children independent at each stage. It helps develop self-confidence. Instead of forcing your decisions on important matters, like, choosing a career, you must guide your children in making the appropriate choice themselves.

12. Motivate them to do Super Brain Asana regularly to transmute the energy from the lower energy centres to the higher centres to upgrade the brain and also to strengthen the body. It just takes two to three minutes. Do not be in scepticism due to the simplicity of the techniques. This technique is proven to activate alpha wave activity in the brain and balance the intuitive and logical aspects (two halves of the brain).

13. Children between 10-16 years can practice Planetary Peace Meditation once a week.

14. You may do these practices together with your child, which will be motivational and beneficial for both. For example, practicing Forgiveness Sadhana with your child can bring understanding, faith and healthy bonding between the two of you.

Everyone, who has anything to do with children, (i.e., parents, teachers, other support staff in schools and play schools, other caregivers in their environment), must be in a higher emotional state. The focus and work must start with them!

15. Remember, as they grow, their systems become less impressionable and their attitude gets set for the entire life! Then they are difficult to mould. However, bringing them to alpha state by using YPV techniques can help reprogram.

You may try our YPV Sadhana app which is available in many languages. This app has guided tracks for the above mentioned practices of Rhythmic Yogic Breathing, Super Brain Asana, Forgiveness Sadhana and Planetary Peace Meditation which can calm you, improve and sustain your immunity, better your perception and attitude towards life and help create a favourable environment where every member of the family thrives.

You may also upgrade yourself by joining our daily live sessions on Facebook which are being practiced in a large group. These sessions include the practice of breathing exercises, Forgiveness Sadhana, Planetary Peace Meditation or Metta Meditation to bless Mother Earth and the affected areas in this pandemic situation and very potent, guided Divine healing. These live sessions are now extended up to 31st December 2020 @ www.Facebook.com/ShriNJReddy. Timings: Morning 7.15 AM, Afternoon 1.00 PM, Evening 6.30 PM.