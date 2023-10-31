 All Saints' Day 2023: All You Need To Know
All Saints' Day 2023: All You Need To Know

There are many theories about when the All Saints' Day started, however, the festival has become popular over the years and it's celebrated on November 1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Representational image | Pixabay

All Saints' Day is observed by Catholics around the world. In countries like Spain, Portugal, and Mexico, various offerings are made in many Roman Catholic, Anglican, and Protestant churches. This day is celebrated on November 1 and in Easter churches it is celebrated on the first Sunday after Pentecost.

History:

All Saints' Day cannot be traced back to its beginning, however, there are many theories and legends about when it may have first been observed. According to one of the stories All Saints' Day dates back to the fourth century, when this day was believed to be celebrated on the first Sunday after Pentecost to honor the martyrs and saints. 

The other story of All Saints' Day origination goes back to the early 270s CE, when Pope Gregory IV announced the day as a holiday in 853 CE.

How do people celebrate in different places?

On this day, countries like Spain, Portugal, and Mexico, Belgium, Hungary, and Italy offer flowers on the graves of departed family members. It is usual to burn candles on the graves of the departed souls in countries like Austria, Croatia, Poland, and Romania. In the Philippines, relatives' graves are visited, cleaned, or repaired.

