Aadi Perrukku 2023: Date, Wishes, And Everything You Need To Celebrate The Tamil Festival |

The period of celebration and joy has arrived as its Aadi, a sacred month in the Tamil (Tamizh) calendar. This month is considered to be highly auspicious and is observed by Tamil-speaking people across the globe.

Aadi Perrukku 2023: Date & Significance

Aadi Perrukku which falls on the eighteenth day of the Tamil month marks the start of the monsoon season when water levels in rivers and lakes see a rise, leading to ease in agriculture and household chores. It is also known as 'Aadi Pathinettu' due to its occurrence on the 18th day of Aadi.

When is Aadi Perrukku this year? Mark the date: August 3, 2023.

Read Also Friday Prayers: Seek Blessings From Devi On This Auspicious Day

On this occasion, females pray to the Goddess for her blessings. Water resources are worshipped with religious chants, hymns, and haldi-kumkum along with offerings such as rice, wheat, and flowers. A lamp is lit in a leaf-based container and sent in water with the belief that it carries one's prayers toward the Almighty. Blessings are sought from River Kaveri and the Amman deity.

Messages, Wishes, And Greetings On Aadi Perrukku

May Mother Nature listen to your prayers and wash away your sorrows. Let the lamp lighten up joy and bring peace to your life. Aadi Perrukku wishes to you and your family.

Wishing you a very happy Aadi Perrukku. May Devi bless you.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)