Friday Prayers: Seek Blessings From Devi On This Auspicious Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023

Friday is considered to be the day dedicated to Devi, and worshipping her different forms, especially during sunset and over the night to seek her blessings.

It is said that praying to the goddess brings marital bliss and happiness to one's family life along with other benefits.

Here's your guide to Friday prayers and seeking the mercy of Devi Ma - Chant Her holy names.

Om Shri Gayatrai Namah

Om Sarasvatyai Namah

Om Mahalakshmai Namah

Om Annapurnayai Namaha

Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Vichche

Om Durgayai Namah

Om Sitayai Namah

Om Gauraye (Gauri or Parvati)

Radhe Radhe

