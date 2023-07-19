7 Names Of Lord Narasimha That Will Protect You From The Evil

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
Feeling low? Lord Narasimha is always there for you as He is the Protector of his devotees. Here are some names of Him that you can chant to keep Him by your side and seek his blessings.
Om Narasimhaya Namah (Obeisances unto the half-man half-lion Lord)
Om Yogaanandaaya Namah (Obeisances to the source of yogic bliss)
Om Mahabalaaya Namah (Obeisances to the greatly powerful)
Om Stambhajaaya Namah (Obeisances to One Who appeared from the pillar)
Om Ugrasimhaaya Namah (Obeisances to the terrifying lion)
Om Kavimaadhavaaya Namah (Obeisances to the poet and the husband of Shri Lakshmi)
Om Prahlaadapaalakaaya Namah (Obeisances unto Narasimha Who is the protector of Prahlada)
