Adhik Skanda Sashti: Wishes, Greetings & Images Of Lord Murugan To Share On WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023

One of the auspicious days dedicated to Lord Murugan - Skanda Sashti - falls on July 23 this month. As the occasion falls during the sacred month of Adhik Mas, it is considered even more special.

Here are some images of Lord Murugan you may share on WhastApp, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media site to wish people "Happy Adhika Skanda Sashti."

May your Skanda Himself protect you from evil and keep His blessings on you forever. Best wishes on the occasion of Adhik Skanda Sashti.

Wishing you and your family a Happy Skanda Sashti.

Images to keep as WhatsApp DP, Status, and share to greet loved ones.

