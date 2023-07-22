9 Names Of Shani Dev To Chant Every Saturday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
This Saturday, seek the blessings of Shani Bhagwan. Recite his holy names before sunset, especially while standing below a Peepal tree or inside a temple dedicated to the Lord.
Also, we suggest you not only pronounce the name in itself but rather say "Om Sham Sanaischaraya Namah." For added benefits, one may recite every name about 108 times.
Om Chhayaputraaya Namah (Son of goddess Chhaya)
Om Bhaanuputraya Namah (Son of Bhanu - Sun God)
Om Neelavarnaaya Namah (The one with blue complexion)
Om Veeraya Namah (The one who is brave)
Om Mandhaya Namah (The one who is slow)
Om Dheeraya Namah (The steady one)
Om Kaamakrodhakaraaya Namah (Creator of desire and anger)
Om Parabheetiharaaya Namah (Destroyer of greatest fears)
